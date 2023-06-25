Four Big Matches Announced For Next Week’s AEW Collision On TNT

You can officially pencil in some big matches for episode three of AEW Collision on TNT.

During this week’s show, Kevin Kelly and Nigel McGuinness announced near the end of the broadcast that MJF will be making his in-ring debut for AEW Collision on next Saturday night’s episode.

Additionally, three first round matches in the 2023 Owen Hart Cup tournament will take place. Joining the winner of the CM Punk vs. Satoshi Kojima first round bout from The Forbidden Door 2 on Sunday will be the winners of three first round tourney bouts on next week’s Collision.

Those will be Roderick Strong vs. Samoa Joe, Dustin Rhodes vs. Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks vs. Juice Robinson.

next Saturday night