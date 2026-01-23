Frankie Kazarian Out Of Action

During Thursday night’s live episode of TNA iMPACT on AMC, the TNA Injury Report announced that Frankie Kazarian is out of action due to injuries sustained in his Texas Deathmatch against TNA World Champion Mike Santana at Genesis.

It was reported that Kazarian suffered multiple injuries, including a broken hand.

The Injury Report also revealed that Elijah has been cleared to compete after re-aggravating his surgically repaired bicep in a match against Mustafa Ali. He is not expected to miss any in-ring time.

Additionally, Matt and Jeff Hardy have been cleared for action following their match, where they were “banged up and bruised” but still managed to defeat The Righteous to retain the TNA World Tag Team Championships during Saturday’s pay-per-view event.

In the main event of Saturday’s pay-per-view, Santana successfully defended the TNA World Championship against Kazarian.

There are currently no updates on when Kazarian will return to action, but more information will be provided as it becomes available.