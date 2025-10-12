Frankie Kazarian Reacts To John Cena vs. AJ Styles Match At WWE Crown Jewel

At WWE Crown Jewel on Saturday, 17-time World Champion John Cena faced AJ Styles in a singles match that is already being hailed as an instant classic.

Cena ultimately emerged victorious in a bout that paid tribute to WWE legends, as both top stars delivered finishing moves from iconic wrestlers, including Sister Abigail, a Tombstone Piledriver, and Angel’s Wings, among others.

TNA International Champion Frankie Kazarian took to his Twitter (X) account to share his thoughts on the classic match.

Kazarian wrote, “@AJStylesOrg & @JohnCena was a poetic love letter to their craft, their rivals, their legacy and to the fans. Arguably the two best to ever do it. Honored to have shared the ring with both of these titans. Nothing but love and eternal respect. 👊🏼🖤”