Frankie Kazarian Talks Decision To Leave AEW And Re-Join IMPACT Wrestling

Frankie Kazarian recently spoke with WrestlingNews.co for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, “The Elite Hunter” spoke about his decision to re-sign with IMPACT Wrestling after his run in AEW, referring to it as the best decision he’s ever made.

“I left where I was and I chose to come here, this was where I wanted to be and it’s been wonderful,” Kazarian said. “This company is on a roll, this locker room is the best I’ve been in ever in terms of not only talent, but just good hard working people.”

Kaz continued, “Good people behind the scenes. It’s been hands down the best decision I could have made. I’ve been saying a lot this year that my motto is bet on yourself, bet on yourself and you’ll never lose and that’s what I decided to do and so far it’s been a win for me.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.