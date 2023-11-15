Freddie Prinze Jr. Gives His Thoughts On What The Judgment Day Needs

Former WWE creative writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently spoke on his podcast, “Wrestling with Freddie,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including what he believes The Judgment Day needs.

Prinze Jr. said, “I like Judgment Day, but they don’t have like a story story. They have a lot of ‘Let’s start a story, and then we don’t ever finish it, and we move onto another story and start that story, and we don’t finish it. They’re in that whirlpool — so to speak right now — where they keep kind of … not recycling, ’cause it’s different, but nothing gets completed.”

