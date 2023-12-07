FTR Announced For ROH Final Battle 2023, Dax Harwood Comments

A pair of “top guys” will be on-hand for the final Ring Of Honor pay-per-view of the year.

On Thursday, Dax Harwood of former AEW World Tag-Team Championship duo FTR announced via social media that he and Cash Wheeler will be appearing at ROH Final Battle 2023.

“Tops Guys. Dem Boys,” he began in a post shared via his official Twitter (X) page. “Myself [and] Cash will be at Final Battle to celebrate the 2 Year Anniversary of the first ever face-to-face meeting of FTR & the Briscoes, AND the 1 Year Anniversary of our greatest match ever, the Dog Collar match with Mark & Jay.”

Harwood continued, “It was the last match in our epic Trilogy w/ the Briscoes [and] the last time Cash [and] I saw Jay. Come celebrate this emotional night with us in Garland, TX on 12/15. #RIPJayBriscoe.”

Check out the actual post embedded below courtesy of the official Twitter (X) feed of FTR’s Dax Harwood, and check back here on 12/15 for complete ROH Final Battle 2023 results.