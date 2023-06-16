FTR Reacts To AEW Collision Commentary Team, Hype CMFTR’s Return

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler are ready to go!

FTR teams with CM Punk to take on Samoa Joe and The Bullet Club Gold in the main event of the series premiere of AEW Collision at the United Center in Chicago, Ill. on Saturday night at 8/7c on TNT.

Ahead of the show, Harwood and Wheeler each surfaced on social media to hype the show.

For his part, Wheeler chimed on in Twitter and wrote about the CMFTR team and how they will make history on Saturday night.

“The return. The debut. Tomorrow we make history,” he wrote. He wrapped up the tweet with a quote that reads: “My Joker smile, you know who the villain is, just so you remember who you’re dealing with.”

Harwood also took to Twitter on Friday and wrote about Tony Khan confirming Kevin Kelly, Nigel McGuinness and Jim Ross as the commentary team for AEW Collision.

“Great commentary team,” he wrote in a re-tweet of Tony Khan’s initial post making the announcement.

