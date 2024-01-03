FTR’s Dax Harwood: “Tag Team Wrestling Is A Draw And Has Been For Many Years”

In regards to tag team wrestling, FTR’s Dax Harwood posted the following on Twitter/X:

“Over the last few weeks, I’ve seen people tweet, ‘*insert name* should be in a singles match!’ or ‘why are they wasting *insert name* in a tag team?!’ Yall, tag team wrestling IS a draw, & has been for MANY years. Just because one person held a monopoly over wrestling & didn’t care for tag teams, doesn’t mean it’s a step down! Rock & Roll Express, Road Warriors, Midnight Express, Arn & Tully, New Age Outlaws, etc., all drew BIG money! Tag Team Wrestling CAN be the main event; patting us on the back, I feel we’ve proven that a couple of times.”

Indy tag teams The Dawson Brothers and The Midnight Heat were also lauded by Harwood.