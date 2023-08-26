FTW Title Match Set For AEW ALL IN “Zero Hour” Pre-Show

You can officially pencil in a new championship match for AEW ALL IN 2023.

Although Tony Khan let the cat out of the bag in a recent interview, an FTW Championship bout between current title-holder Jack Perry and HOOK is now official for the highly-anticipated premium live event at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday afternoon.

The match was confirmed on AEW Collision: Fyter Fest on Saturday night, when HOOK attacked Jack Perry during Perry’s scheduled FTW Championship Retirement segment and challenged him to the bout.

AEW has confirmed that Jack Perry vs. HOOK will take place as part of the “Zero Hour” pre-show for Sunday’s AEW ALL IN 2023 special event in London, England.