Full Card Revealed For IMPACT And AAA’s Ultra Clash Event

IMPACT Wrestling and Lucha Libre AAA is set to hold their joint PPV Event known as Ultra Clash on Sunday, November 26th from the Showcenter Complex in San Pedro Garza Garcia, Mexico.

Below is the full lineup of the show set to be taped for IMPACT’s flagship show on AXS TV.

– Alex Shelley and El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Abismo Negro and Trey Miguel

– Trinity and Chris Sabin vs. Chik Tormenta and Dinamico

– Josh Alexander and Octagon Jr. vs. Moose and Toxin

– Laredo Kid and Tommy Dreamer vs. Brian Myers and Black Taurus

– Rich Swann and Myzteziz vs. Eddie Edwards and Latigo

– Arez and Frankie Kazarian vs. Sanson Forastero

– Deonna Purrazzo and Maravilla vs. Sexy Star and Jordynne Grace