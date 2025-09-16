Future Match Between Rhea Ripley And Stephanie Vaquer Teased

The final episode of WWE Monday Night Raw before this Saturday’s inaugural Wrestlepalooza featured a pivotal night for Stephanie Vaquer as she heads into her Women’s World Championship clash with IYO SKY.

Rhea Ripley just announced she’s coming for whoever wins the title between IYO SKY and Stephanie Vaquer.#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/mbV57ucBd4 — EliteRockerz 𝕏 (@EliteClubS0B) September 16, 2025

Backstage, Vaquer was confronted by former champion Rhea Ripley. “No matter who wins on Saturday, I’m coming for the titleholder,” Ripley warned, before wishing Vaquer good luck.

Later in the night, Vaquer faced Kairi Sane in singles action. With Asuka in Sane’s corner, interference became a factor, but Vaquer fought through it. The bout lasted roughly 12 minutes and showcased Vaquer’s high-impact offense, including a top-rope crossbody onto both Sane and Asuka at ringside. She secured the pinfall after hitting the SVB on Sane.

After the match, Asuka tried to confront Vaquer, only for IYO SKY’s music to hit. The Wrestlepalooza challenger stepped in, exchanging words with Asuka before defusing the situation. Sky then offered her hand to Vaquer, who accepted, closing the segment on a note of respect between Saturday’s opponents.

Vaquer will now face SKY at Wrestlepalooza in a high-stakes showdown to crown a new Women’s World Champion.

Below is the updated Card for WWE Wrestlepalooza on Saturday, September 20, 2025:

Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar

Mixed Tag Team Match: CM Punk & AJ Lee vs. Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch

Women’s World Championship (Vacant): IYO SKY vs. Stephanie Vaquer

The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) vs. The Vision (Bronson Reed & Bron Breakker)