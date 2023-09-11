Gail Kim Comments On Getting Injured During IMPACT 1000 Taping

Gail Kim had a rough return to the ring over the weekend.

The IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame legend made her in-ring return at the IMPACT 1000 special taping over the weekend, working a tag-team match along with Awesome Kong.

Apparently in the match, the women’s wrestling legend was “rattled” during one particular spot.

Kim wrote about this on her official Twitter (X) page after receiving concern from some who saw the spot live.

“I’m ok just so everyone knows and is updated,” Kim began. “I woke up to a lot of people concerned.”

She continued, “So yes, I got rattled but I’m ok.”

Check out the post below, and read complete IMPACT 1000 spoilers by clicking here.