Gail Kim Excited For IMPACT 1000, Talks About Teaming With Awesome Kong

Gail Kim spoke with Sports Illustrated to promote the IMPACT 1000 special event, which will feature her own return to the ring.

During the discussion, the women’s wrestling legend spoke about her excitement for the show and her return, teaming with Awesome Kong and how the show will be special.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts.

On how she cannot wait to return to the ring: “This is the greatest passion in my life. I can’t wait to get back in the ring. I’m nervous, but I’m really excited, too. Tagging with Trinity, that gives me goosebumps. This is a dream match, and there are still surprises to come. I couldn’t have asked for a better match. It’s a great reason to wrestle again.”

On how IMPACT 1000 will be a very special occasion: “I didn’t even expect myself to be back, but it’s a special occasion. I found out about a month ago, and I get to work with amazing people. It’s going to be a celebration, a reunion, and some nostalgia that wrestling fans will love.”

On teaming with Awesome Kong: “I saw Kong not too long ago at ODB’s wedding, and she looked great She said she was ready to scratch that itch and get back in the ring. Here we are, my greatest rival is about to become my greatest partner.”

Check out the complete interview at SI.com.