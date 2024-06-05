Gangrel Comments On His Appearance At AEW Double Or Nothing

Pro wrestling legend Gangrel appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including his appearance at AEW Double or Nothing and how he and Adam Copeland were tearing up.

Gangrel said, “I think [Adam and I] were both tearing up. It was a great moment. It was magical.”

On not being in the same place with Copeland and Christian Cage since WrestleMania 32:

“[We haven’t been in the same place since] that WrestleMania [32] in Dallas … 6-7 years ago maybe. I can’t remember which WrestleMania it was.”

