GCW Ride Or Die Results – June 23, 2023

The latest Game-Changer Wrestling event is in the books.

GCW held their annual Ride Or Die special event on Friday night at Thalia Hall in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured below, courtesy of CageMatch, are complete quick-match results from the show, which aired live via FITE+.

GCW RIDE OR DIE RESULTS (6/23/2023)

Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey Bang) defeat Alec Price & Cole Radrick (6:51)

Jack Cartwheel defeats Arez (11:29)

LuFisto defeats Robert Anthony (11:53)

JCW Title Match: Jordan Oliver (c) defeats Komander (12:18)

Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Xtremo) & Rina Yamashita defeat 1 Called Manders & The Rejects (John Wayne Murdoch & Reed Bentley) (9:05)

Starboy Charlie defeats Bobby Flaco and Hunter Drake and Jimmy Lloyd and Kenzie Paige and Terry Yaki (7:10)

Joey Janela & Sawyer Wreck defeat BUSSY (Allie Katch & Effy) (17:29)

El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Metalik – No Contest (21:45)

GCW World Title Match: Blake Christian (c) defeats Gringo Loco (23:45)