Gigi Dolin Reveals She And IMPACT Wrestling Star Have Gotten Engaged

Congratulations are in order for Gigi Dolin.

The WWE NXT Superstar announced on social media this week that she and her boyfriend, IMPACT Wrestling star Zachary Wentz, have gotten engaged.

Wentz, better known to WWE fans as Nash Carter of MSK with Wes Lee in NXT, was released from WWE back in 2022.

Dolin wrote the following on her Instagram page about the engagement.

“Disney Wish Cruise: Halloween On The High Seas Part One —-️—-

This has been a dream of mine since I was a little girl. Sorry, not sorry, I am fully a Disney adult, because I was a Disney kid. And for me it’s filled with nostalgia, warm fuzzies and family memories for generations and I have been lucky enough to find a guy who is the exact same way. It was the most amazing weekend of my life. I have been through a lot of heartache and so has @zacharywentzofficial over the years. With each other we found peace, a best friend, we found home. And of course, he popped the question on the first night at The Rose. (Very fitting –) There’s so much I could say, but the bottom line is my heart is so full, I couldn’t have asked for a better human. Now it’s time to take on the world because “Adventure is out there!” Stay tuned for part two and three. —— Happy Halloween!”

Check out the post below.