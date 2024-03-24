Gimmick Match Added To TNA Rebellion 2024 Card

TNA Wrestling announced that Frankie Kazarian will battle Eric Young in a Full Metal Mayhem Match at their upcoming Rebellion PPV.

This past Thursday’s episode of iMPACT saw Young issue a challenge to Kazarian for Full Metal Mayhem, which Kazarian quickly accepted and it was made official by the company shortly after.

Previously announced for the show, TNA World Champion Moose defending his championship against Nic Nemeth, TNA World Tag Team Champions The System (Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers) defending their titles against Speedball Mountain (“Speedball” Mike Bailey and Trent Seven) and X-Division Champion Mustafa Ali defending his championship against Jake Something.

The 2024 TNA Rebellion PPV is set to take place on Saturday, April 20th from the Palms Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.