Giulia Says She Wants To Raise The Profile Of Women’s Wrestling In Japan, Talks Competing Overseas

NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion Giulia recently spoke with BunShun on a number of topics including how she has had the desire to compete overseas from the very beginning, but she believes it would be much better to raise the profile of women’s wrestling in Japan.

Giulia said, “Japan is the place to be when it comes to ease of living and life. It’s safe, the prices are somewhat low, there’s delicious food, and the toilets are clean. I think Japan is amazing. Which one is better? I know the good and bad things about overseas countries, and that of Japan too. It’s hard to decide. The STRONG Women’s is the belt that changed me. A belt that will change you. From the beginning, I had a desire to compete overseas, but I thought, “Wouldn’t it be better to raise the profile of women’s pro-wrestling in Japan first?”. Overseas is good too, but I want to do it in Japan. But the world is big, isn’t it? You can have experiences that you cannot get only in Japan. Knowledge too. I learned that by going to America to defend the title. When you’re absorbing new things like now, everything is a learning experience. I want to learn more. I want to level up more. Ultimately, I hope to be able to utilize my overseas experience in order to pass it on to my juniors in women’s pro-wrestling and preserve the history.”

(H/T to HDSubs for transcribing the above quotes)