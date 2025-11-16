Goldberg No-Shows Scheduled Private Signing At K&S WrestleFest

K&S WrestleFest announced on their Facebook page that WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg did not attend his scheduled appearance at their private signing session on November 15th.

The promoters revealed that Goldberg opted to engage with a different vendor for another private signing session at the same event, walking past K&S WrestleFest’s setup and leaving.

In response to the situation, K&S WrestleFest expressed their frustration and disappointment, and they issued an apology to the fans.

K&S WrestleFest wrote, “Unfortunately, Goldberg’s PRIVATE Signing did not happen. We had all our items laid out, ready to sign, as Goldberg was doing another Private for another vendor. After he was done, he got up and said he was done. He walked out past our stuff and left. We are all super disappointed and frustrated… My apologies to all.”

Although he missed the private event, Goldberg participated in the Big Event EXS in New York, where he reunited with Sting and The Great Muta.