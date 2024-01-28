GUNTHER Says It Is Not The Time To Celebrate His WWE Intercontinental Title Reign

WWE Intercontinental Champion “The Ring General” GUNTHER recently spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp on a number of topics including how it is not the time to celebrate his Intercontinental Title reign and how that time will come later on in his career.

GUNTHER said, “It’s a part of the job. It’s a great accomplishment. Whenever I get asked about it, it’s not the time to celebrate now. It’s going to be later. I’m stuck in a tunnel a little bit and stay focused. Overall, it’s been great for my career and it’s a great achievement.”

