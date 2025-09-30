“Hacksaw” Jim Duggan Reveals His Mount Rushmore Of Pro Wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan discussed various topics with ToonieBet, including his Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling.

Duggan said, “My Mount Rushmore of wrestling? Well the good thing about wrestling is that it’s constantly evolving. People said there would never be another Bruno Sammartino and then we had Hulk Hogan. Then they said there would never be another Stone Cold and he came along. To be honest, the business is bigger than one guy and my top two are Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair, for sure. Underneath them, I will put Stone Cold, John Cena, The Rock, so those will be my top five I think. You always gotta know where you are in the total pool. I got off the plane once and people shouted my name, but then they saw Hulk Hogan behind me and told me to get out of the way.”

On what separates Triple H and Vince McMahon as WWE heads:

“Vince had nothing to do with the old timers, and I can only say what Triple H has done with us. Triple H brought us back from the Saturday Night Main Event era and we couldn’t understand why they were being so nice to us. We thought something was up. But he was very nice to us and at least he had something to do with us, whereas Vince had nothing to do with us.”

On if John Cena is the Greatest of All Time:

“John Cena as the Greatest of All Time? For me, it has to be Hulk Hogan, but Cena is a hell of a guy. I was in WCW and Cena is the marquee guy and I think it was some kind of Battle Royale but I was getting ready to punch John and then Big Shad from Cryme Tyme glassed me in the back, drove me forward, and sliced my face.”

On his dream match:

“I wrestled The Rock’s grandfather, Peter Maivia, and his father, Rocky Johnson. If I could wrestle one more guy in his prime, it would be The Rock at WrestleMania. Tough guy.”