WWE Confirms Plans For John Cena’s Retirement Match, Triple H On Cena’s Affect On WWE

Following the mention on WWE Raw that John Cena’s final match ever will take place on December 13 at the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special event in Washington, D.C., WWE.com released the following article with comments from Triple H and others:

John Cena’s final match to headline Saturday Night’s Main Event on Dec. 13 at Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

September 30, 2025 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), in partnership with Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for the nation’s capital, today announced that 17-time World Champion John Cena’s final match will headline Saturday Night’s Main Event on Saturday, December 13, at Monumental Sports & Entertainment’s Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Following a year-long farewell tour, with stops at WrestleMania 41 and SummerSlam along the way, Cena will bring his decorated career – highlighted by 17 World Championships, five U.S. Championship title reigns and two Royal Rumble victories – to an emphatic close live from the nation’s capital.

“John’s contributions to WWE are immeasurable. There are no words that can truly relay how much he means to this business,” said WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque. “Together with our partners at Events DC and Capital One Arena, we look forward to honoring his legacy and delivering an unforgettable send-off for both John and the WWE Universe.”

“Washington, D.C. is the Sports Capital and the perfect place to honor John Cena’s remarkable legacy,” said Angie M. Gates, President and CEO of Events DC. “We are excited to welcome WWE fans from our city and around the globe to witness an unforgettable final showdown in our nation’s capital. We deeply value our partnership with WWE and look forward to providing fans with an experience they will cherish forever.”

“It is our great privilege to host John Cena’s historic final match at Capital One Arena, a staple venue that has consistently witnessed dozens of marquee WWE events over the years,” said Jordan Silberman, President, Venues at Monumental Sports & Entertainment. “There’s no stage more fitting to celebrate the legacy of a true entertainment icon than our building, with a backdrop anchored in the heart of Downtown D.C.”

Tickets for Saturday Night’s Main Event will go on sale starting Friday, October 17, at 10am ET/7am PT. Fans can purchase tickets during an exclusive presale by visiting Ticketmaster.com starting Wednesday, October 15, at 10am ET/7am PT. To register to be the first to hear about pre-sale opportunities for Saturday Night’s Main Event, please visit: http://wwe.com/crs.

WWE in partnership with Events DC will enhance the fan experience with a host of community-driven initiatives and ancillary events to commemorate Cena’s final match, including a live episode of “Six Feet Under with The Undertaker,” the critically acclaimed podcast hosted by WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker, at The Howard Theatre on Friday, December 12, the official WWE Superstore at the Gallery Space DC featuring the largest selection of John Cena Final Match merchandise, and more.

Additionally, official Saturday Night’s Main Event Passes are now available through WWE’s exclusive partner On Location. These passes offer fans the chance to be ringside for every exhilarating moment, including premium seating, all-inclusive pre-show hospitality featuring WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities and much more. To learn more or to purchase your package today, please visit: https://onlocationexp.com/cena.

Saturday Night’s Main Event will stream in primetime exclusively on Peacock.