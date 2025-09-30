WWE ID Championship Match Set For Beyond Wrestling

Beyond Wrestling has announced that WWE ID Champion Cappuccino Jones will defend his title against TJ Crawford at the Bound For The Floor event.

This event is scheduled for Sunday, October 12th, at the Tafetta Music Hall in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Beyond Wrestling wrote, “BREAKING NEWS….The first ever WWE ID Title Match has been signed! Cappuccino Jones defends vs. TJ Crawford at @beyondwrestling on Oct. 12th in Lowell, MA! If Crawford wins, he will become champion and earn a WWE ID contract!”

On October 12th, TNA will hold their 2025 Bound For Glory PPV as well at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts.