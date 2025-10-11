Hardy Boyz’ TNA Contracts Expiring Soon, Future Uncertain

The future of The Hardy Boyz — Matt and Jeff Hardy — is once again the subject of major speculation. A new report from Fightful Select reveals that the legendary tag team’s current TNA Wrestling contracts are set to expire next month.

According to the report, the Hardys re-signed with TNA in November 2024 on one-year deals, meaning their contracts are nearing their conclusion as the promotion approaches its biggest event of the year, Bound For Glory.

Sources within TNA told Fightful that the company is eager to retain the iconic duo, who have been central figures in TNA’s current resurgence. However, their potential free agency would instantly make them two of the most sought-after acts in professional wrestling, with multiple promotions likely interested if they hit the open market.

The Hardys’ latest TNA run has been widely viewed as a career renaissance. Since their return, the brothers have captured multiple championships — including the TNA World Tag Team Titles, the NXT Tag Team Titles during the WWE crossover storyline, and the HOG Tag Team Titles on the independent circuit.

Fightful’s report notes that the partnership between TNA and The Hardys has been “mutually beneficial,” with the brothers consistently drawing strong crowds and often staying hours after shows for in-demand fan meet and greets.

Their current storyline sees The Hardys locked in a “final match” feud against long-time rivals Team 3D (The Dudley Boyz) — a rivalry dating back over two decades. The feud is set to culminate at Bound For Glory in a massive “One Final Table Match,” which will be contested for both the TNA and NXT World Tag Team Championships.

The same Fightful report also mentions that “no less than a dozen” TNA contracts are due to expire between now and the end of the year, signaling a potentially transformative period for the company’s roster. Among those with contracts reportedly up for renewal are The IInspiration and Cedric Alexander.

However, Fightful notes that TNA is actively working to renew those deals, and “many are expected to re-sign.”

With The Hardys’ TNA contracts set to expire shortly after Bound For Glory, all eyes will be on what could be the final battle between two of wrestling’s most legendary tag teams — and whether Matt and Jeff Hardy will remain with TNA or once again explore the next chapter of their storied careers.