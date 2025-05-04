Harley Hudson Signs Deal With TNA Wrestling

According to Fightful Select, Harley Hudson has signed a contract with TNA Wrestling after her recent appearance at an iMPACT TV taping.

The report also mentioned that Hudson had previously won the TNA Gut Check competition, but visa issues prevented her from appearing afterward.

TNA Hall of Famer Gail Kim was reportedly influential in maintaining communication with Hudson and advocated for TNA to offer her a contract. Kim had been urging TNA to expedite the visa process to bring Hudson into the company for over a year.

During the recent taping, Hudson faced Myla Grace in a match.