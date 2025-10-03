Hikaru Shida Teases Her Upcoming Return To AEW TV

PWMania.com previously reported that AEW star Hikaru Shida has been unable to return to AEW or the U.S. due to difficulties renewing her visa. As a result, Shida has not appeared on television since November 2024.

Recently, the former AEW Women’s World Champion posted a photo from an airport on her Twitter (X) account, hinting at her return to the company by stating that she is ready to go back to the U.S.

Shida wrote, “Soaking in the hot springs at the airport, eating curry in the lounge, and fully prepared! See you later, Japan 👋🇯🇵 I’m ready to go back to the US✈️🇺🇸”