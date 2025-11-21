HOG Return To The Windy City Results – November 21, 2025

The following results are from Friday’s HOG (House Of Glory) Return To The Windy City event at the Logan Square Auditorium in Chicago, Illinois, courtesy of BodySlam.net:

– Amazing Red defeated Tyler Breeze.

– Mustafa Ali defeated Marcus Mathers.

– The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz) defeated Mane Event (Midas Black and Jay Lyon).

– Daron Richardson (c) defeated JJ Doze, Angel Jacquez, Davey Bang, KB Prime and Gringo Loco to retain his HOG Cruiserweight Championship.

– Shotzi Blackheart defeated Indi Hartwell (c) to become the new HOG Women’s Champion.

– Zilla Fatu (c) defeated Joe Alonzo to retain his HOG Crown Jewel Championship.

– Charles Mason (c) defeated Cedric Alexander to retain his HOG Heavyweight Championship.