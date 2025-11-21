HOG Return To The Windy City Results – November 21, 2025

James Hetfield
HOG Return To The Windy City
HOG Return To The Windy City

The following results are from Friday’s HOG (House Of Glory) Return To The Windy City event at the Logan Square Auditorium in Chicago, Illinois, courtesy of BodySlam.net:

– Amazing Red defeated Tyler Breeze.

– Mustafa Ali defeated Marcus Mathers.

– The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz) defeated Mane Event (Midas Black and Jay Lyon).

– Daron Richardson (c) defeated JJ Doze, Angel Jacquez, Davey Bang, KB Prime and Gringo Loco to retain his HOG Cruiserweight Championship.

– Shotzi Blackheart defeated Indi Hartwell (c) to become the new HOG Women’s Champion.

– Zilla Fatu (c) defeated Joe Alonzo to retain his HOG Crown Jewel Championship.

– Charles Mason (c) defeated Cedric Alexander to retain his HOG Heavyweight Championship.

