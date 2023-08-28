Honky Tonk Man Claims WWE Shorted Him One Day On I-C Title Reign

The Honky Tonk Man still holds the record for the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history.

For now.

As GUNTHER continues to close in on his reign, the WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke at a recent Highspots virtual signing about how he feels he is being shorted by one day for his reign, which is listed by WWE at 453 days.

“It’s been interesting,” Honky Tonk Man said of the chase from GUNTHER towards his record I-C title reign. “I haven’t really kept up with it, I didn’t know a lot about it. [Fans] ask me about it all the time.”

He continued, “I don’t know where someone is posting this 453 days. They’re shorting me one day and that’s not fair. I got the 454 days from Howard Finkel, he was the one who told me.”

Check out the complete Honky Tonk Man virtual signing at Facebook.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.