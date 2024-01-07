AEW Star Reveals He’s Coming For Samoa Joe And His AEW World Title

Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision saw current FTW Champion HOOK cut a promo on the reigning AEW World Champion Samoa Joe. HOOK said his win percentage is second to none in the company, and it is about time he goes after another championship.

HOOK then said he is coming for Joe and his World Championship.

HOOK said, “Here’s the deal…my win percentage is second to none in this company. I think many would agree it’s time for HOOK to get after another championship. Got my crosshairs set on you. Samoa Joe, I’m coming for you and your world title.”

You can check out HOOK’s promo below.