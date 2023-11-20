How Johnny Gargano Feels About The Possibility Of CM Punk Returning To WWE

WWE star Johnny Gargano was asked about CM Punk possibly returning to WWE during an appearance on the Battleground podcast, and here is his response.

“There are so many eyes currently on WWE television. Obviously, every little bit helps. I mentioned how Logan Paul has taken the United States Championship all over the world with him and getting new eyes on the product. At the end of the day, whatever is going to get more eyes on WWE television, that’s the best move possible. Whoever that may be, whoever they bring in, whatever eyes they bring in. I’m all for it.”

(quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)