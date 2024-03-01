Huge Increases Expected For AEW Dynamite, Rampage, And Collision Media Rights

AEW President Tony Khan made a statement regarding the expansion of the brand through the year 2024 and into the year 2025 during a media call that was held to promote the AEW Revolution 2024.

“The biggest opportunity lies in the media rights renewal, where Dynamite, Rampage, and Collision will all be getting huge, huge increases, I can say for sure. Going into that and having that confidence, I think ’25 is going to go down as the year where AEW really took the leap from being a start-up company to being the established challenger player in pro wrestling for decades to come and establishing all of that in basically five years, that was the five-year plan.”

(quote courtesy of Fightful.com)