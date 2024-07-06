Huge Match Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling announced a huge match for next week’s episode of Dynamite on TBS.

It was announced that Samoa Joe will face FTW Champion “The Learning Tree” Chris Jericho in a Stampede Street Fight.

Previously announced for the show are Willow Nightingale taking on Mariah May in an Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Finals Match, Blackpool Combat Club’s “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson battling “Hangman” Adam Page or Unified AEW World Trios Champion Bang Bang Gang’s “Switchblade” Jay White in an Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Finals Match and the return of AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland.

