Huge Match Officially Added To AEW Double Or Nothing 2024

TNT Champion “The Rated R Superstar” Adam Copeland successfully defended his TNT Championship against Kyle O’Reilly on this past Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision. Immediately following the bout, Copeland was shown standing behind a barbed wire steel cage, then he issued a challenge for his title at Double or Nothing.

Copeland said he had already beaten Brody King and Buddy Matthews of The House of Black, and now it is time for him to battle Malakai Black and take Black out as well since it is Black who wants to see the evil side of the TNT Champion. Copeland then challenges Black to a Barbed Wire Steel Cage matchup for his TNT Championship at AEW Double Or Nothing in Las Vegas. Copeland then says he expects Malakai Black to respond by Dynamite in Everett, WA.

Last night’s Dynamite episode saw the House of Black attack Copeland and leave him unconscious. Black then cut a promo saying that if he won at Double or Nothing, The Rated R Superstar would have to kneel at the House’s feet. It was then made official that Copeland will be defending his TNT Championship against Malakai Black in a Barbed Wire Steel Cage Match at the PPV, which is set to take place on Sunday, May 26th from the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

With the match confirmed, Malakai Black just added his own stipulation to the Barbed Wire Steel Cage Match against Adam Copeland for the TNT Title at #AEWDoN Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@malakaiblxck pic.twitter.com/bPn17wZqGL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 16, 2024