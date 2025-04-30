Hulk Hogan & Eric Bischoff Reveal “Third Man”

After days of buzz surrounding a cryptic NWO-inspired teaser video, Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff have officially announced their new venture—Real American Freestyle Wrestling (RAF)—and revealed their “third man” as acclaimed freestyle wrestling coach Israel “Izzy” Martinez.

Martinez brings a wealth of combat sports expertise to the table. A respected name in amateur wrestling, Martinez has coached numerous NCAA All-Americans and elite UFC fighters, including Jon Jones, Holly Holm, and Yair Rodriguez. His addition signals that RAF will have a strong foundation rooted in legitimate freestyle wrestling.

While the original black-and-white teaser video evoked major nostalgia for the nWo era, speculation about a potential wrestling promotion has now been clarified with the official announcement of RAF.

Details regarding the promotion’s structure, events, and broader mission are still under wraps, but with Hogan, Bischoff, and Martinez all onboard, Real American Freestyle Wrestling is shaping up to be a high-profile project blending pro wrestling star power with amateur wrestling authenticity.

