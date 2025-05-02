Hulk Hogan: RAF Will Let Wrestlers Build Personalities “Without 25 Writers”

Following the launch of Real American Freestyle Wrestling (RAF) earlier this week, Hulk Hogan offered further insight into the league’s approach to building stars and cultivating personality-driven performers. Speaking to Adam’s Apple, Hogan emphasized that RAF won’t rely on a traditional scripted format:

“I have to tell you, we’re not doing this with 25 writers in the back telling you what to be, how to act, or what catchphrase to say. We’re going real organic with these guys.”

RAF, founded by Hogan, Eric Bischoff (Chief Media Officer), and acclaimed wrestling coach Izzy Martinez (Chief Operating Officer), is aiming to blend freestyle amateur wrestling with the charisma and presentation of sports entertainment.

Hogan admitted he initially had concerns about whether the athletes coming from amateur backgrounds would be able to bring enough personality to the product. However, after interacting with them, his confidence soared:

“The thing I worried about was with these amateur wrestlers—do they have the swag? Do they know how to bring an edge to their real personality? But after I met with them, they all had that Conor McGregor swag. They’ve all watched TV, they’ve seen the promos, they know about branding. These kids are really, really smart.”

RAF is set to debut with its first live event on August 30th in Cleveland, with more details expected in the coming weeks. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for further updates on the newest wrestling league aiming to disrupt the combat sports landscape.