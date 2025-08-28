Hulk Hogan’s Widow Sky Daily Planning Medical Malpractice Lawsuit

The passing of wrestling icon Hulk Hogan has taken a new turn, as his widow Sky Daily is reportedly preparing to file a medical malpractice lawsuit related to his death.

According to TMZ Sports, the lawsuit will target at least one of Hogan’s doctors and center around the neck operation he underwent in May. Daily reportedly believes that Hogan’s phrenic nerve, which helps control breathing, was compromised during the procedure.

This claim echoes earlier reports that an occupational therapist present at Hogan’s home on the day he passed away told police that a surgeon had “severed” the nerve.

Sources who claim to have heard the 911 call state that Sky Daily told responders: “My husband’s not breathing. He just stopped breathing,” suggesting respiratory arrest rather than a sudden heart attack. However, the official medical examiner’s report listed Hogan’s cause of death as a heart attack.

Hogan’s daughter, Brooke Hogan, initially offered to pay for an autopsy due to what she described as “speculation and uncertainty” surrounding her father’s passing. After viewing her father’s body, she said she no longer suspected foul play.

Sky Daily later arranged a private autopsy. While the results have not been made public, her decision to pursue legal action strongly suggests the findings may support her malpractice claim.

The Clearwater Police Department, in its statement following Hogan’s death, noted there were “no signs of foul play or anything suspicious about the death.”