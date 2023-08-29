IMPACT 1000 To Feature Return Of Feast Or Fired, Updated Lineup

Feast or Fired is returning to IMPACT Wrestling.

On Tuesday, the company announced that their Feast of Fired gimmick match will return at the upcoming IMPACT 1000 special.

The bout generally features 12-14 competitors, however there were 10 wrestlers in the last Feast or Fired match back in 2018.

No participants have been confirmed for the Feast or Fired match at IMPACT 1000 as of this writing.

With that now known, featured below is the updated lineup for the IMPACT 1000 show that will air on Thursday, September 14 as the post-Victory Road edition of the weekly IMPACT On AXS TV show. The special episode will be taped on Saturday, September 9 at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, NY.

IMPACT 1000 (9/14/2023)

* The return of Feast or Fired with competitors TBA* The return of Ultimate X with competitors TBA, this looks to be the 50th Ultimate X in company history* Frankie Kazarian and Traci Brooks vs. Eddie Edwards and Alisha Edwards* Impact Hall of Famers Team 3D reunite for their first match together since August 2016, opponents TBA* The Beautiful People (Angelina Love, Velvet Sky), Impact Hall of Famer Awesome Kong and others TBA will appear