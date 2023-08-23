IMPACT Announces “Back To School” Bout For Sunday’s Emergence

You can officially pencil in a new match for the next IMPACT Wrestling premium live event.

Ahead of Sunday’s IMPACT Emergence 2023 pay-per-view, the company has announced the addition of a “Back To School” match for the show.

The bout will feature IMPACT veterans Frankie Kazarian and Eddie Edwards battling in honor of the late pro wrestling legend Killer Kowalski, who trained both wrestlers.

Check out the official announcement regarding the new match below, and check back here this weekend for complete IMPACT Emergence 2023 results.