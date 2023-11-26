Impact Wrestling Reportedly Made A “Major” Offer To CM Punk Prior To WWE Return

CM Punk made his return to the company at the very end of the 2023 WWE Survivor Series PLE, as seen.

Prior to his return, there was speculation that he might join Impact Wrestling/TNA. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, Impact made Punk a “major” money offer that he was considering.

Johnson stated, “In speaking to Impact sources after Punk’s WWE return, we are told that Punk was ‘amazing’ in his dealings with top Impact execs, including Scott D’Amore and Lou D’Angeli, during discussions. Impact sources felt they were very close to scoring Punk and at one point, hoped he would even be at Bound for Glory as part of the unveiling of the return of TNA, which did not happen.”

Johnson went on to say that talks between the two parties continued after Bound For Glory. Punk was said to have appreciated spending time with the company’s talent and giving advice while attending Impact tapings in Chicago.

TNA Impact Wrestling President Scott D’Amore said the following to PWMania.com when he was asked about Punk earlier this month: “It’s not a secret, CM Punk was backstage the day after Bound for Glory. That’s nothing new. He was backstage earlier this year when he was under contract at AEW and they were just getting ready for the debut of Collision, so we have a pretty open policy. If you want to come by and visit, as long as you’re respectful to our crew, you will be respected. He was a pleasure to have when he came around, so is there a possibility he is here in the future, you never know. Is there going to be a place for veteran talent and senior talent in TNA wrestling? Of course, you know, the value can’t be understated of good senior veteran talent right now with name recognition and drawability as well. The door is open.”