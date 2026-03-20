Indi Hartwell Reveals Why Joining TNA Was So Special To Her

TNA Wrestling star Indi Hartwell discussed several topics with Lucha Libre Online, including what excites her most about joining the company.

Hartwell said, “What was most exciting for me is that I grew up watching TNA. So being able to wrestle at a company that you grew up watching on TV that — I have the DVDs and the t-shirts and the toy belts for. And then I got to become a part of that company, which was I think a great step in my career. There were a lot of women there that I had never stepped in the ring with, also a lot of women that I did know from the past. So it was just really exciting to be able to get another work for another company, kind of tick that off the bucket list as well.”

On who has helped her the most in TNA:

“So over there we have a few producers. One of them is Ace Steel and he’s the coach that I train with here in Orlando. I also trained under him when I was at the Performance Center. So he’s definitely been a great help to me, training in the ring, but also helping produce my matches and making sure the cameras get everything right. So yeah, I would say Ace Steel.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)