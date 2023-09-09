Injured AEW Star Close To In-Ring Return

It appears that AEW will be getting another wrestler back from injury soon, which will be a welcome addition to an already-loaded roster that includes Dynamite, Rampage, Collision, and ROH programming.

That star is Red Velvet, who has been with AEW full-time since 2021.

Velvet began training at Fighting Evolution Wrestling in Miami in 2016, before appearing in matches on AEW Dynamite and the Dark series in 2020.

Velvet debuted with Cody Rhodes on an episode of Dynamite in March 2021, where they lost to Jade Cargill and Shaq in a mixed tag team match, with Red taking the match-deciding loss.

Her most recent match took place on the February 1st episode of Dynamite, during which Jade Cargill retained the TBS Title over her.

Sean Ross Sapp mentioned Velvet’s impending return to the ring during a Fightful Select Q&A.

He stated, “She’s been injured and sidelined and out of action. I believe she’s pretty close to her return.”