Injured AEW Talent Was Backstage At This Week’s Dynamite

AEW Dynamite on Wednesday featured a number of high-profile matches that left an impression. It all began with MJF defeating Will Ospreay to win the International Title in the first bout, which lasted 59 minutes.

It also saw Nyla Rose defeat TBS Champion Mercedes Mone before Britt Baker chased Mone away after the match. The main event featured AEW World Heavyweight Champion Swerve Strickland vs. AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada in a non-title match.

Charlette Renegade, best known for her tag team work with Robyn of The Renegades after being trained by QT Marshall at the Nightmare Factory, was backstage during the show. Prior to joining AEW, they were Thunder Rosa’s Mission Pro Wrestling Women’s Tag Team Champions.

They also worked for the NWA until December 2023, where they were the former Women’s Tag Team Champions. Robyn made her AEW debut in May 2021 during a Dark: Elevation taping, and Charlette joined in June. Charlette has not worked a match since December 23rd, when she and Taya Valkyrie defeated Kiera Hogan, Lady Frost, and Trish Adora in a trios match on ROH TV. Since then, Robyn has worked as a singles star.

Fightful reports both Renegades were backstage at Dynamite this week. Charlette has been working to get cleared for a long time, and the two wrestlers had recently become close to Mercedes Mone.