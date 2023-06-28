Internal Pitches For Logan Paul To Win The Men’s WWE Money In The Bank Match

This Saturday, July 1st, the 2023 WWE Money in the Bank PLE will take place in London, England.

WRKDWrestling speculated on who might win the men’s ladder match, noting that while LA Knight and Damien Priest are currently the favourites to win the Men’s Money In The Bank match, there have been internal pitches for Logan Paul to win. Some believe that Paul carrying the briefcase will bring attention to the company.

Over the weekend, WWE insider Boozer Rasslin mentioned a possible “upset” at MITB, stating, “not Cody [Rhodes] nor LAK [LA Knight].”

The current MITB betting odds has Knight as the favourite to win the men’s ladder match.

