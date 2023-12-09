Jack Jester Will Say Goodbye To Wrestling If He Loses This Sunday At ICW Fear & Loathing 15

For Immediate Release

BBC STAR FACES FINAL CURTAIN

The Scotts star Lee Greig will say goodbye to wrestling if he loses

Insane Championship Wrestling (ICW) fans could witness history on Sunday, 10 December, 2023, at The Garage in Glasgow, when ICW stalwart Jack Jester, also known as Lee Greig, will step into the ring for what could be his final match.

Jester, a titan in the British wrestling world, is slated to challenge Aaron Echo for the ICW World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of Fear & Loathing 15. However, the stakes have been dramatically raised. At the official contract signing, Echo dropped a bombshell – if Jester fails to secure the championship, he will be forced into retirement.

Ever the showman, Jester countered with a twist of his own. The match, now a King of Insanity match, promises to be a brutal and unforgiving contest. The King of Insanity has a storied history of producing some of the most barbaric moments in ICW, and this encounter is anticipated to be no different.

“It’s not secret that I’m much closer to the end of my career than I am to the start of it,” said Jester.

When the time comes, I know ICW will continue to thrive without me.”

As well as stepping between the ropes, Jester is known to fans as Darren in BBC Scotland’s hit comedy show “The Scotts.”

Don’t miss this historic event at The Garage in Glasgow on Sunday, 10 December. For those unable to attend in person, the match will be available for live streaming on FITE+, ICW’s official streaming partner.