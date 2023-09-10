Jade Cargill Makes Surprise Return On AEW Collision (Video)

“That B*tch” is back.

Former longtime undefeated TBS Women’s Champion Jade Cargill made her long-awaited AEW return on Saturday night.

Cargill returned to save Kris Statlander, the woman who ended her undefeated streak and beat her for the title in her last appearance for the promotion.

Statlander was being attacked by The Renegade Sisters after defeating Robyn Renegade in a successful title defense on this week’s AEW Collision show from Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, OH.

After the match, Statlander was attacked by both Renegade Sisters until Jade ran out to make the save. She then hit Statlander with her “Jaded” finisher and left her laying.

Check out video footage of Jade Cargill’s AEW return in the post embedded below courtesy of the official AEW Twitter (X) page.