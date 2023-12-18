Jade Chung Signs With TNA Wrestling To Be New Ring Announcer

By
Matt Boone
-

IMPACT Wrestling is rebranding back to TNA Wrestling.

And with it comes a new voice of the ring.

On Monday, the company announced that they have signed Jade Chung to be their new ring announcer going forward. She will be replacing David Penzer, who as noted, parted ways with the promotion after their recent IMPACT Final Resolution 2023 show.

Check out the announcement regarding Jade Chung below.

