Jake Hager Names AEW Stars He Wants To Have Matches Against

Jake Hager is eager to get back in the ring with AEW.

During a recent Monopoly Events interview, the former Inner Circle and Jericho Appreciation Society member in All Elite Wrestling spoke about two specific talents he would like to work with.

“I’m a big fan of Will Ospreay,” Hager said. “He’s amazing. He’s fun to watch and has such a personality.”

He continued, “He would be great to wrestle. I also wouldn’t mind wrestling Hangman Page. It’s been four years now. We gotta figure this out one more time.”

Check out the complete appearance via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.