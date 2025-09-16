Jake Roberts Discusses The Differences Between Tony Khan And Vince McMahon

WWE Hall of Famer and pro wrestling legend Jake “The Snake” Roberts discussed various topics with Gameshub, including his experience of never winning a title in WWE.

Roberts said, “I just didn’t need it. It wasn’t important for Jake the Snake to have a title. I was the main event every night. So how much better can it be? I didn’t need a push. But that cost me a lot of money, but I can’t complain about my career. Just go back and watch.”

On the difference between Tony Khan and Vince McMahon:

“Well, I think Khan has it in the way he treats talent. Vince was a great delegator. He would come up with the idea or use somebody else’s idea and spread it around to where everybody could work on it. Tony Khan doesn’t do that. He wants us to be all hands on him doing it. And a lot of times things get missed, no way one man came up with this stuff 24/7, seven days a week. You know, how many shows are they doing now? You know, that’s a lot of TV time.”

On wrestlers that remind him of himself:

“Oh, Randy Orton is a lot like Jake the Snake. Without a doubt. Just the mannerisms and the way he carries himself. AEW. Not so much. They’ve got a different class of breed down there. They’re smaller guys and they’re all high flyers. Snakes don’t fly!”