Jake Roberts On Chris Jericho In AEW: “I Think He’s Doing A Hell Of A Job”

WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts took to an episode of his Snake Pit podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including “The Ocho” Chris Jericho’s relevance in AEW.

Roberts said, “I think he’s doing a hell of a job, man, for AEW. You know he’s got to keep himself relevant, and he gives as much as he thinks too, though. I mean, he gets his a** beat quite a bit.”

He also commented on the wrestler’s court concept.

“Yeah, I heard it is a good idea. Absolutely [it keeps wrestlers accountable]. Somebody needed to.”

