James Storm Explains Real-Life Police Visit After Controversial TNA Angle

During a recent appearance on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, former TNA World Champion James Storm shared a bizarre and hilarious behind-the-scenes story from his time in Impact Wrestling — revealing that local law enforcement once showed up at his house following the infamous angle where he “pushed” Mickie James onto train tracks.

“A lot of people don’t know it, I actually had cops come to my house to make sure — they thought it was legit,” Storm recalled.

The over-the-top 2015 storyline saw Storm shove Mickie off a train platform during a dramatic segment. Despite being a clearly fictional wrestling angle, it was realistic enough to draw real-life concern — including from Storm’s own family.

“My brother, who was a detective at the time, he called me. He goes, ‘Hey, man, did you kill somebody on TV?’ I was like, ‘Bro, it’s wrestling.’”

It turns out the visit was part prank, part genuine concern. Storm’s brother even roped in a rookie officer for a laugh.

“He had that guy come to my door and ring the doorbell and ask me about all this stuff, and my brother [was] sitting in a car just laughing his butt off,” Storm continued. “So I had to bring the cop in and put the episode on and show him it’s part of a wrestling angle.”

The moment remains one of TNA’s most talked-about segments — and now, one of its most unexpectedly surreal real-life consequences.

